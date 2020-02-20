Fun Marathon Facts With ABC Home & Commercial Services

The marathon was this past weekend and Bobby Jenkins of ABC Home & Commercial Services sat down with Rosie to chat about some marathon facts!

Why are marathons 26.2 Miles?

The first marathons were 25 Miles and originated in ancient Greece. They became 26.2 in 1908 the Olympics were held in London and it was decided to set the course to run from Windsor Castle all the way to the Royal Box that was located at White City Stadium. This meant extended the course slightly to the current 26.2 miles and in order to keep the records straight and make it easier for competitors to train the distance of 26.2 miles was standardized in 1921.

Where was America’s FIRST marathon?

The Boston Marathon, which kicked off in 1897 and is the world’s oldest annual marathon, began allowing female competitors in 1972, while the first Olympic marathon for women wasn’t held until 1984. The Austin Marathon was founded until 1991…

How Many Calories Do You Burn During A Marathon?

About 100 Calories per mile! Here’s an example- a 140-pound woman running 10-minute miles will burn 2,777 calories during a marathon. That’s about twice the recommended daily caloric intake of 1,200 to 1,500 calories.

