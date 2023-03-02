Cassie and Connie Teykl, the mother-daughter duo behind Soy Austin Candles, joined Studio 512 to talk about their business.

“We are a 100% soy candle business located in the heart of Austin that specializes in start-to-finish branding for any business! We offer 100% cotton wicks with toxin-free essential oils that create the perfect blend for any setting. We pride ourselves on customer service and value client feedback. We work with you and our design team to put any logo or branding on each individual candle product to create the perfect gift for anyone! Contact us today to get your custom order started.”

Soy Austin does not currently have a brick-and-mortar store, but you can find their candles at:

Austin Gift Company

4211 South Lamar Boulevard, A19

Austin, TX 78704

Refine Aesthetics – Med Spa

713 West 14th Street, Suite 100

Austin, TX 78701

Spa Sway – Domain

11011 Domain Drive, #124

Austin, TX 78758

Nail Bar Oak Hill

7826 US-290, Unit 206

Austin, TX 78736

“We also look forward to our holiday shows each year that we are proud to be a part of! You will be able to find a variety of custom candles in an assortment of vases, unique one-of-a kind gifts and customized gift sets!”

Mark your calendars for:

Christmas in Cowtown – Fort Worth, TX

The Nutcracker – Houston, TX

A Christmas Affair – Palmer Events Center, Austin, TX

Follow along on Instagram: @SoyAustin_Candles. Email with any questions or requests: SoyAustinTX@gmail.com. Website coming soon: SoyAustinCandles.com.