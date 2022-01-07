Fun For The Whole Family At ‘Dino & Dragon Stroll,’ January 8th & 9th At The Austin Convention Center

Brian Gallentine, Tour Manager (along with his dino friend, T) chatted with Studio 512 about the upcoming Dino & Dragon Stroll at the Austin Convention Center, January 8th and 9th, 2022!

Dino & Dragon Stroll is the only North American tour that lets you get up close to life-like – and life-size – dinosaurs and dragons!

“Nowhere else can you encounter colossal dinosaurs ranging from babies to the huge Brachiosaurus, Mamenchisaurus, Spinosaurus and show-stopping T-Rex, just to name a few!

“As you stroll throughout, you will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, and enter the Dragon’s Den which is surrounded by some fantastical, legendary fire-breathing dragons.

“Dino & Dragon Stroll creatures feature scaly skin, feathers, fur, moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars and other amazing details that are so realistic, you will think they are alive!

“Dino & Dragon Stroll features themed rides including bounce house inflatables, Dinosaur Scooters, Walking Dinosaur Rides, stationary rides that give the opportunity to climb on a dinosaur to experience what it would be like to ride on one, and T-Rex ATVs that children can ride along on a track circling a T-Rex. Kids can also participate in Storytime and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for various hands-on crafts.

“Also, not to be missed, the world-famous Dino Band and the realistic dinosaur babies and dinosaurs that will be roaming for you to meet throughout your stroll.

“Dino & Dragon Stroll has a national charitable initiative to support those struggling within each city we visit. We are committed to the community to ensure we can help those in need. Food donations at this stop are encouraged and accepted, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank. All collected food items are then donated to help children and families facing hardship, hunger and food insecurities. Together, we can all make a difference between families having nutritious meals or wondering where their next meal will

come from. Join us on our goal is to help feed one million families each year!

“In each Dino & Dragon Stroll tour city, it is our heartfelt mission to visit children and families across

North America to provide DINO THERAPY. Some of our dinosaurs make special visits to hospitals and schools to provide happiness by creating dino-mite smiles to all those we meet.”

In Austin, the tour begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8th with a sensory sensitivity hour. The tour opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and is open again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It’s only a 2-day stop: you don’t want to miss it! Get tickets now at DinoAndDragonStroll.com.

