Fun Fall-Themed Science & STEM Ideas With Mad Science

It’s officially fall which means it’s pumpkin everything season! Today, Andrea Cook from Mad Science joined us to share some great fall science and sensory play activities to help keep your kiddos busy, entertained, and make learning fun!

How To Make Pumpkin Slime?

Materials Needed:

Small Baking Pumpkin

1/4 Cup Liquid Starch {laundry detergent aisle}

1/2 Cup Clear PVA Washable School Glue

1/2 Cup Water

Measuring cup, spoon, and knife

The Science of Slime: The recipe for slime has two ingredients. One ingredient needs to be long, stringy chains made up of repeating links. These are called polymers. The second ingredient needs to be able to reach across two of these chains and join them together. These are called the cross-linkers. When the two ingredients mix together, you get a huge cross-linked polymer that we call “slime.”

Foaming Jack-O’-Lantern Recipe:

A carved pumpkin

1/4 cup baking soda

1 teaspoon dish soap

food coloring (optional)

1 cup vinegar

a square of aluminum foil

a small cup

Foaming Pumpkin Science: A chemical reaction occurs between the baking soda, which is a base, and the vinegar, which is an acid. This acid-base reaction produces carbon dioxide gas. The dish soap traps the carbon dioxide gas in bubbles. Eventually, the gas pressure creates enough foamy bubbles to force the liquid out of the cup. Placing this reaction inside the hollowed-out pumpkin creates a spooky effect as the foam oozes out!

Mad Science of Austin & San Antonio is currently offering a wide range of virtual programming. They have everything from birthday parties, classes and special events with supplies delivered right to your door! To learn more visit their website for more details.