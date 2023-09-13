On July 31st, Austin’s “Awakening the Sixth Sense” was a sold-out event at the Hilton. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar led a peace meditation and wisdom session for over 2,000 people, discussing his vision of a stress-free and violence-free society.

Some influential attendees were Rabbi Marie Betcher, Senior Chaplain at the Austin Police Department and Simone Talma Flowers, Executive Director of Interfaith Action of Central Texas (iACT). Both women joined Studio 512 to talk about their experience.

“At a time when the United States faces epidemic proportions of loneliness, isolation, mental health challenges and violence, Gurudev says that the act of coming together creates a platform for harmony, peace, and healing: ‘It is time that we spread the message of harmony and peace. In a world where there is aggression on one side and depression on the other, and a huge mental health crisis that we are facing, it is timely for us to come together in a spirit in celebration and honor our diversity which is the wealth of humanity. We are one global family, and we need to care for each other and share our rich heritage with each other.’

“Austin-based influencer Aubrey Marcus moderated a thought-provoking and engaging session with Gurudev and other fellow influencers who echoed Gurudev’s vision to celebrate diversity at the upcoming World Culture Festival, Sept 29th – Oct 1st at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

“During Gurudev’s Texas visit, Texas Governor Greg Abbott also proclaimed July 29th as ‘Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar Day.’

About Art of Living Foundation

“Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a nonprofit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 500 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.”

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

“Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change. Gurudev has inspired an unprecedented worldwide movement for a stress-free, violence-free society that has touched the lives of over 500 million people across 180 countries.

Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners and survivors of disaster. Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts. He has been an invited speaker at the United Nations, the European Parliament, the World Economic Forum, as well as universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.”

