Kenny Vaccaro, former NFL Safety and owner of South Congress boutique Konnect, shares his tips for curating the perfect fall wardrobe just in time for back-to-school.

Konnect is located at Vaccaro’s social performance club – The Kollective – which also houses the Gamers First headquarters (Austin’s esports organization) where all the businesses are now at the intersection of fashion, gaming and fitness.

Kenny personally designs an apparel collection called “By Kenny”, which is available in store. Konnect, founded in April 2022, also carries an exclusive line of apparel from Gamers First (G1) – the trailblazing Austin-based professional esports organization that Kenny co-owns.

The G1 team is headed to the Halo Championship Series Major in Orlando, Florida, at the end of September, which could potentially qualify them for the Halo Championship Series Worlds in Seattle in late October – a huge feat for the relatively new organization.

Konnect is located right off of the iconic Music Lane shopping district on South Congress, providing a great central location for Austinites looking for new boutiques and fashion inspiration. With specialty pieces from brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, OFF-WHITE, Fear of God, Amiri, Rhude and Just Don, Konnect is the perfect place to find a unique piece from your favorite luxury brands that can typically be hard to find in Austin.

Konnect also boasts an impressive shoe collection including Jordans, Nike Dunks, and OFF-WHITE collabs, ranges of Travis Scott sneaker collabs, Yeezy’s, and more limited edition footwear. Konnect is comprised a small, knowledgeable staff that can connect shoppers with even those hard-to-find pieces that may not be carried in store.