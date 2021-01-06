From The Mask Up! Brow Lamination & Eyelash Extensions With Janet St Paul Studio

Steph and Rosie talked all about what you see from the mask up today! From brow lamination to eyelash extensions, they shared their recent experience with these services offered at Janet St Paul Studio for Hair + Beauty.

Janet St. Paul Studio for Hair and Beauty is located in the heart of downtown Austin. They offer every guest a personalized hair salon experience that will transform their look, making every individual feel great inside and out.

For more information or to book an appointment you can go to Janetstpaul.com or give them a call at 512-474-5000.

Sponsored by Janet St. Paul. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.