From Farm To Market With TerraPurezza

Studio 512’s Stephanie Gilbert stopped by TerraPurezza’s farm-tastic campus in Spicewood to learn more about their mission to change the way we produce food and treat land, and met some furry friends along the way!

TerraPurezza began as a husband and wife team in 2015; Tina and Orion Weldon founded the initial farm in the fall of 2015 in Spicewood, TX. Tina’s sister, Karina Mackow, joined the team in spring of 2017.

Their mission revolves around “regenerative agriculture:” a collection of techniques that together form an approach to food production that focuses on rehabilitating soil health, rebuilding native grasslands, and restoring natural water cycles. These methods increase efficiency of production and revitalize native habitats simultaneously.

To learn more about TerraPurezza and their devotion to ethical farming, you can check out their website, www.terrapurezza.com for more information.