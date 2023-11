The W Hotel will be hosting a Friendsgiving Drag Brunch on November 19th with The Beckies at 12:00pm. There will also be an ACL Live ticket giveaway to Drag Christmas Show.

In addition, there will be two new seasonal cocktails available:

Autumn Apple Cosmo – Grey Goose vodka, apple cranberry cider, lemon, simple syrup – 16 Pumpkin Spiced Espresso-tini – St. George Nola coffee Liqueur, pumpkin simple syrup, choice of Grey Goose Vodka, Buffalo Trace Bourbon or Partida Tequila – 17