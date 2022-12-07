Friends of the Children–Austin (Friends Austin) has their 4th annual Gingerbread Dreamhouses display and fundraising auction going on now.

In this unique holiday tradition, nonprofit organization Friends Austin connects local designers with talented pastry chefs to create beautiful bespoke gingerbread houses that are presented on public display before being auctioned off to help raise vital funds for their life-changing mentorship program.

The Gingerbread Dreamhouses event offers the organization an opportunity to celebrate

Austin’s artistic and culinary talents while raising funds and sharing creative holiday cheer. The

exquisite gingerbread creations will be on display at local boutique ByGeorge (524 N Lamar

Blvd, Austin, TX 78703) from November 28th through December 7th, 2022. All are invited to view the array of gingerbread houses and place bids during the silent auction that

ends on December 8th, 2022.

The extraordinary gingerbread houses are crafted around the theme of “Après Ski” from the

following local talents:

• Gottesman Residential Real Estate

• 3R Interiors

• Annie Downing Interiors

• Etch Design Group

• Daiana Guzmen, Austin Proper Hotel

• Chef Pavla van Bibber

• Sarah Listrom, Rifle & Pony

• Jules Stoddart, Hardware Pastries

“Our Gingerbread Dreamhouses fundraiser brings together a talented group of Austin creatives

who lend their skills to support the mission and work of Friends Austin,” said Caroline Page,

Director of Development and Communications of Friends Austin. “All funds raised through this

unique and festive fundraiser go directly to enable the transformative Friends Austin program to

continue and grow. We appreciate our sponsors and gingerbread house designers and pastry

chefs who help to make this fundraiser possible.”



Friends of the Children is a national organization with 30 years of experience. Friends of the

Children–Austin (Friends Austin) launched in 2017 to serve youth in East Austin. They exclusively

focus on children who are facing many systemic obstacles and have experienced multiple

adverse childhood experiences by the time they reach kindergarten. Friends Austin hires and

trains bilingual, salaried, professional mentors (“Friends”) whose full-time jobs are to help the Austin community’s youth succeed. It is the first and only professional mentoring organization in the Austin area. Each child in the program has a Friend from as early as age four through high

school graduation – 12+ years, no matter what. Friends Austin partners with four of Austin ISD’s

highest-poverty schools, CASA of Travis County, Center for Child Protection and The Salvation

Army Rathgeber Center to identify children in need of a Friend. The organization is currently serving 135 youth, ranging in ages from four to 11 years old. Friends Austin will grow to work with at least 210 children by 2024.

Learn more about Friends of the Children–Austin at FriendsAustin.org.