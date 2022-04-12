Looking for a family friendly or date night spot that serves up incredible eats and delightful drinks? If that’s you then Oakmont Food Company needs to be added to your list! Kitchen Manager, John Burman and Executive Chef, Adam Muehling joined Steph and Rosie with some delicious details.

Oakmont serves up traditional Texas flavors on their food menu, a juice program, craft cocktails and great coffee. It’s a family friendly spot with a neighborhood vibe, a great outdoor patio, a market for grab n’ go and you can also catch live music on Fridays.

They also offer an all day menu featuring breakfast items you can order anytime as well as sharable plates. In addition they do an excellent weekend brunch and a great happy hour. Their Pastry Chef, Chole is always baking up something incredible and Steph says she had the best cinnamon role of her life during her last visit to Oakmont.

For more information go to OakmontFood.com