Fresh, Affordable Produce Now With Brothers Produce

Brothers Produce is serving Austin and our surrounding communities with a fresh fruit/vegetable box program. They have designated sites throughout the city where they set up and sell the boxes daily.

Brothers helps distribute food for Austin Independent School District. As AISD is providing meals during campus closures, Brothers will be on-site at these locations with fresh produce on the back of their truck.

Brothers is also offering a full service produce home delivery option. Order boxes here: https://brothers-produce-marketplace.myshopify.com/products/

Buddy Michna with Brothers Produce says that the season for Texas produce is rapidly approaching. Right now, Brothers is trying to help Florida-based farmers who are otherwise having to destroy their own goods because of recent breaks in the transportation chain.

Learn more about what they have to offer at www.brothersproduce.com.