Still trying to decide on a Halloween look? Shannon McClenny of Ritual Salon Austin stopped by the studio to give us quick tips on how to do a French twist — perfect for a Breakfast at Tiffany’s costume!

You can visit Ritual Salon at 4800 Burnet Road #430 or call to book your appointment at (512) 391-0010. Learn more about their services at www.ritualsalonaustin.com.