Dr. Jessica Best, a medical director at Ally Medical Emergency Room, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the difference between freestanding emergency rooms compared to other options.

What makes freestanding emergency rooms different than a trip to the hospital?

“Freestanding emergency rooms are simply emergency rooms not tied to a hospital. With statistically shorter wait times, high quality, and licensed physicians and nurses, freestanding emergency rooms provide care for patients with all types of emergent medical issues requiring rapid response.”

“If we determine that hospitalization is necessary after you have been diagnosed and treated at our emergency room, we arrange for transportation and admittance to a nearby hospital. If you need follow-up care by your primary care physician or a specialist, we will be happy to refer you and share our findings.”

How do freestanding emergency rooms compare with urgent care clinics?

“Unlike urgent care clinics, freestanding emergency rooms are better equipped to handle acute and critical conditions and operate 24/7.”

“At Ally Medical’s six facility locations in Bastrop, South and Central Austin, Round Rock, Spring, and Clear Lake, appointments are not needed, and patients may come in any time, day or night, with little or no waiting.”

“Our emergency rooms also have the ability to provide short-term observation for up to 23 hours in comfortable rooms. In contrast, urgent care centers cannot offer a short-term observation or direct admissions to a hospital.”

What patients qualify for care? Does insurance matter?

All patients, insured or uninsured, are welcome. All patients will receive a medical screening exam at no charge at Ally Medical. After this exam, if the physician does not find a medical emergency, they will discuss with you what they believe is the best diagnostic and treatment pathway and how much these services would cost with our competitive prompt payment pricing.”

“If you agree to this further testing and treatment and pay for the services during your visit, you will not receive a bill afterward. Ally Medical can process all private insurance plans and provide a team of patient advocates to help address any billing questions. Our commitment to you is to be transparent on the billing for the care you receive.”

What makes Ally Medical Emergency Rooms unique?

“Ally Medical is owned and managed by local, board-certified physicians reinventing emergency care – with more caring and less waiting. Our patient-first philosophy offers a new and better way to treat medical emergencies and empowers the healthcare team to provide proper care immediately.”

“Our emergency rooms are designed to eliminate the wait and make patients feel more comfortable and less stressed. We offer the highest standard of emergency medical services, and our physicians evaluate each patient’s condition to develop the most appropriate care plan and closely monitor all patients.”

For those wanting more information, where should they go?

Ally Medical’s website has everything you need to know about the flu at AllyMedical.com. Check it out!

Ally Medical is open 24/7 and has four locations serving the Austin area, including two in Houston. Follow on Twitter and Instagram @AllyMedical.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.