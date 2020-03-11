Freeman Law, The Truth About Personal Injury Claims And Insurance Companies

After suffering a serious injury, you deserve an attorney that understands what you need and how to obtain it for you.

Personal Injury Attorney, Jim Freeman stopped by to chat about the facts of personal injury claims and how insurance companies think.

Freeman Law offers free consultations, call If you have been seriously injured or know someone who hasl (512) 637-8576. For more information, go to FreemanLawAustin.com

Sponsored by Freeman Law. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.