Freebirds World Burrito is giving burrito lovers in Texas a special deal to commemorate National Burrito Day.

All day on Thursday, April 6, guests can order $6 Freebirds burritos in store, online, or through the official Freebirds app.



“As Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™, we celebrate craveable burritos every day,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of

Freebirds World Burrito. “Our guests already know Freebirds burritos are a tremendous value with grilled proteins prepared by a Certified Master Griller. On April 6, it’s an unbelievable deal for the most delicious burritos in Texas.”



At Freebirds, there is something for everybody with their many craveable tortillas, proteins, and

topping selections. The perfect burrito begins with the tortilla, and at Freebirds you get three

options to choose from; Flour, Spicy Cayenne, or the newly added Low Net Carb for fans looking

to lighten their calories. Prepared by their certified Master Grillers, you can choose from cooked to-perfection Brisket, Ranch Hand Steak, Fajita White Chicken, Green Chili Pork, and even Plant based chorizo. Lastly, you can’t have a burrito without mouthwatering toppings and sauces. Don’t forget to top off your burritos with, Freebirds freshly made guacamole, corn salsa, creamy jalapeno sauce, mild tomatillo salsa, or Freebirds legendary Queso Blanco!

For more information and to place an order, visit freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on

social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 63 locations

throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every

Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and

grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers,

vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls

