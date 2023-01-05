Festival organizers at the Red River Cultural District (RRCD) have announced the initial music lineup for the local nonprofit’s annual admission-free winter music festival, Free Week. Every festival concert remains free to attend although fans can RSVP online.
Beginning January 5th through Saturday, January 7th, Free Week will help celebrate the new year with three jam-packed nights of free concerts featuring over 100 local music acts performing across a dozen popular live music venues found within the downtown entertainment district. Local music lovers are encouraged to take advantage of this rare opportunity to explore the District’s most iconic and popular music spaces free of charge while supporting local musicians and venues, as well as service, hospitality, and production workers in downtown Austin.
In celebration of the multi-venue music festival’s twentieth anniversary in 2023, programming highlights this winter will include a number of special concerts as the District continues to rally together various leaders of Austin industry to support the local music economy.
To kick off the 2023 festival on Thursday night, the RRCD team will host a preview party presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which begins at 8:00 p.m. at The 13th Floor featuring several local music performances as well as specialty craft cocktails and photo booth from Tito’s. Donations will be accepted at the door with proceeds to benefit the RRCD, although fans must RSVP [HERE] in advance to gain access to this special event (21+ only). Any donations made to the RRCD at the event will be matched by Tito’s, up to $1,000.
Other notable Free Week events include the following the below, although over 100 total artists from across Austin and Central Texas will soon perform in the District during three concert-filled nights next January:
- Three-night, two-venue takeover from Resound Presents
- Thursday, January 5 through Saturday, January 7 at Empire and Mohawk
- Featuring The Bright Light Social Hour, Disko Cowboy, Ringo Deathstar, BFF, and many more
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka & The Red River Cultural District Present: “The Official Free Week Kick-Off Party”
- Thursday, January 5 at The 13th Floor
- Featuring Semi Helix, Et Ceteras, Shared Walls, Lunar Gold, and A. Sinclair
- RSVP: tinyurl.com/TitosFreeWeek2023
- Swan Dive Presents: “Tongue In Cheek Queer Comedy Showcase & House Of Lepore ATX Vogue Nights”
- Thursday, January 5 at Swan Dive
- Plus BabiBoi, DJ Akasha
- DJ Gabby Got It Presents: “Frikitona at Free Week”
- Thursday, January 5 at Mala Vida
- Featuring a late-night dance party set to the sounds of Gabby Got It, Trochez, All Day Ray, DJ Ortiz
- KUTX, Cheer Up Charlies and Red River Cultural District Present: “Love Austin Music Month, Free Week Edition”
- Friday, January 6 at Cheer Up Charlies
- Featuring Skateland, Redbud, Como Las Movies, 10pmtoclose
- Hosted by KUTX-FM morning show host Taylor Wallace-Riegel, plus Confucious and Fresh of THE BREAKS
New this year, the local festival organizers have also tapped some of the most popular restaurants and bars across the District to offer festival-goers a special selection of discount-priced menu items and promotions throughout the three-day festival. See below for the latest list of participating restaurants and bars participating in this year’s festival, in addition to the more than 10 local music venues previously announced:
- Central District Brewing: Kayaker’s Kolsch for $4 (21+ only)
- Hoboken Pie: Pizza slices of your choosing for $2 (only available on Thursday, January 5)
- Marinara Miracles: Meatball Heros for $10 (15%+ discount)
- Pelon’s Tex-Mex: Two tacos and one Mexican beer for $12 (21+ only)
- Shawarma Point: Complimentary side with purchase of an entrée
- Stubb’s Bar-B-Q: Discounted 20% off pricing on all food orders
- Vaquero Taquero: Two tacos and one beer for $10 (21+ only)
- Wanderlust Wine: Complimentary jello shot with $5 minimum bar tab (21+ only)
Two decades ago, Free Week first started at the legendary Emo’s original location at 6th and Red River Street in downtown Austin, Texas as a way to keep the club’s lights on and staff working during historically slower winter months. What started as a one-venue event in 2003 has now grown into a movement, with venues from Austin to Nashville participating. Free Week in Austin now serves as a complement to the RRCD’s other annual admission-free music festival, Hot Summer Nights, with thousands of attendees and hundreds of local bands participating in these two city-wide music celebrations each year.
To support the local music economy of Austin, the nonprofit-led music festival will continue to curate a lineup of performances from dozens of local and regional artists each year – all of which are paid performance opportunities curated in cooperation with each participating venue, and compensation provided through both corporate partners and individual donors.
Please visit redriverculturaldistrict.org to learn more and make an online donation in support of the RRCD’s various community programs. As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, all donations to the RRCD are tax deductible, and donations are accepted year-round.
Follow along on social media for more news and announcements, including on Facebook at @redriverculturaldistrict, Instagram at @redriverculturaldistrict, and Twitter at @defendredriver.
2023 MUSIC VENUE LINEUP:
Cheer Up Charlies
Chess Club
Elysium
Empire Control Room & Garage
Flamingo Cantina
Mala Vida
Mohawk
Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
Swan Dive
The 13th Floor
Valhalla
Vaquero Taquero
2023 MUSIC PERFORMANCE LINEUP:
10pmtoclose
A. Sinclair
Alexalone
All Day Ray
American Sharks
Amplified Heat
Angel White
BFF
BabiBoi
Bad Markings
Being Dead
Big Bill
Billy Glitter
Bleach Burn
Blue Tongue
Bondbreakr
Brigitte Bandit
Caleb De Casper
Casino
Chief Cleopatra
Chucky Blk
Cloud Companion
Como Las Movies
Curse Mackey
D. Smiley
DJ Akasha
DJ Boyfriend ATX
DJ Brad Freels
DJ Gabby Got It
DJ Notion
DJ Ortiz
Daiistar
Damak
Die Spitz
Disko Cowboy
Doeman
Duel
El Tule
Et Ceteras
Exercise
Exotic Fruits
Fawn
Foxtales
GEDĀ
Glare
Glassing
Gleaming
Greenbeard
Gus Baldwin & The Sketch
Harry & Emmy
Helium Queens
Hellfury
Holy Wire
House Of Lepore
In A Darkened Room
Indoor Creature
Lion Heights
Lord Buffalo
Los Alcos
Lovelorn
Lunar Gold
MVTANT
Mallwalker
Mason Flynt
Megafauna
Midnight Butterfly
Midnight Snack
Montclair
Moscato J
Mugger
Naga Brujo
Narrow Haunts
Nite
Orvy
Our Last Daze
Pelvis Wrestley
Porcelain
Queen Jane
Redbud
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol
Ringo Deathstarr
Rosegarden Funeral Party
STRVCK
Sabrina Ellis
Sailor Poon
Save Our Children
Scam Likely
Semantix
Semi Helix
Sex Pill
Shared Walls
Shelly Knicks
Sin and Seraphim
Skateland
Souls Extolled
Stab
Stone Mecca
Suave
Sudden Deaf
Sunrose
TV’s Daniel
Tear Dungeon
The Bright Light Social Hour
The Crack Pipes
The Selfless Lovers
The Stacks
The Tiarras
The Well
The Western Civilization
The iLL Collective
Tongue in Cheek Queer Comedy
Transit Method
Transy Warhol
Trauma Ray
Trochez
Tyler Keith
Uncommon People
Urban Heat
Vestite
Yung Bambi