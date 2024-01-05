On Friday, January 5th, and Saturday, January 6th, Free Week will help celebrate the new year with back-to-back jam-packed nights of free concerts featuring local music acts new and old. Red River Cultural District Interim Director, Nicole Klepaldo, spoke with Studio 512 about the event.

“As Free Week continues to serve as a annual celebration of Austin’s vibrant arts scene, a multitude of genres and scenes will be on full display next from indie rockers to metal moshers to dancing disco ravers and so much more.

“Local music lovers are encouraged to take advantage of this rare opportunity to venue-hop across the mile-long entertainment district, exploring some of the city’s most iconic music spaces free of charge while supporting local musicians and venues, as well as service, hospitality, and production workers across downtown Austin.

“Over the past twenty years, Free Week has grown into a multi-city movement, far from its first year at the legendary Emo’s original location at 6th and Red River Street in downtown Austin, Texas. Serving as a way to keep the club’s lights on and staff working during historically slower winter months, the initially one-venue event now takes over downtown Austin each winter.

“The Red River Cultural District serves as the festival’s organizer for the central downtown area, although there are additional concerts taking place across town. Free Week also serves as a compliment to the Red River Cultural District’s other annual admission-free music festival, Hot Summer Nights, with thousands of attendees and hundreds of local bands participating in these two city-wide music celebrations each year.

“While the multi-genre festival remains admission-free, the nonprofit organizers at the Red River Cultural District work year-round with local organizations, city officials, and various community leaders to preserve and promote the interests of musicians and venues, as well as Austin’s small business community that continues to face an ever-evolving set of complex issues downtown.

“Thanks to generous donations from corporate sponsors and individual donors, Free Week offers paid performance opportunities curated in cooperation with each participating venue.”

2024 MUSIC VENUE LINEUP:

13th Floor

Barbarella

Cheer Up Charlies

Chess Club

Creek & Cave

Elysium

Empire Control Room & Garage

Flamingo Cantina

Mohawk

Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

Swan Dive

Valhalla

Vaquero Taquero

“Many establishments downtown, including Hoboken Pie, Stubb’s BBQ, Vaquero Taquero, and more have stepped up to offer festival-goers a special selection of discount-priced menu items to accompany the dozens of free concerts taking place during Red River Cultural District’s Free Week next month.”

The participating restaurants are listed below along with their respective promotions being offered – all of which will be made available on both Friday and Saturday nights:

● Pelons Tex Mex (802 Red River) – Two tacos and a draft beer for $10

● Vaquero Taquero (603 Sabine) – Two tacos and a beer for $12

● Marinara Miracles (710 Red River) – Meatball Hero for $10

● Stubb’s BBQ (801 Red River) – 10% off all food items

● Hoboken Pie (718 Red River) – All pizza slices are $4

