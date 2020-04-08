Free Virtual Kid Cooking Classes With Bake Austin

Before founding Bake Austin, an Enrichment Program for kids and adults, Pascal Simon earned her degree as a Pastry Chef from the prestigious Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. A German native, Pascal has traveled the world and infuses her baking with the inexhaustible creativity she gained as a little girl in Europe. Her inspiration for Bake Austin’s model of bringing community together through baking stems from the beautiful German tradition of “Kaffeeklatsch,” a gathering of family and friends over cake, coffee, and good conversation.
“In my baking school, it’s not much different! We get together, we bake, we talk, and sometimes there’s even time for tea! So many friendships have started here at Bake Austin.”
A mother of two, Pascal is passionate about cultivating the next generation of bakers. For more information go to BakeAustin.com and check out her FREE VIRTUAL COOKING CLASSES, weekdays at 11am @BakeAustin ‘s Facebook page.