FREE TUTORIAL: Draw A Bat With Local Artist Becca Borrelli In Honor Of National Coloring Book Day

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

What a treat for Studio 512: local artist and educator Becca Borrelli sat down with Rosie for a drawing tutorial for National Coloring Book Day! Becca chose a bat to honor Austin’s Mexican Free-tailed bat population, which is the largest urban colony in the world. Follow along with her steps:

STEP 1: Start with a v, where you’d like your bat to be flying (curvy or straight, your lines will be just fine!)

STEP 2: Make a smaller v that sits inside — and touches the end points — of your original v. This is the body of your bat.

STEP 3: On either side of the bat, make 2 diagonal lines that gently slope upwards. These are the tops of the bat’s wings.

STEP 4: Just like the hem of a superhero cape, make curved lines to attach the top of the bat’s wing back to its body. (Similar to the motion that you’d do for the tops of clouds!)

STEP 5: Feel free to make another bat on the page, larger or smaller than the first for contrast.

STEP 6: Becca loves flat-bottomed clouds. Draw a straight line from left to right for the base of your cloud.

STEP 7: Becca does a variety of small and large curves for a natural, puffy cloud shape.

STEP 8: To show the bat approaching, make two curved lines from the bat’s wings that approach the same point in the distance. Feel free to put a sun on the page! Put a half-circle in the clouds with some straight lines coming out for a pop of bright sunshine.

ANOTHER APPROACH TO STEP 8: To show the bat leaving, use similar curved lines, but have them spreading out, underneath the bat’s wings.

SIMPLE HEALTH: As an elementary school art teacher, Becca noticed that kids would become centered and calm once they started getting creative. She a encourages everyone of all ages to explore art, even just for a little bit, each day.

Becca is offering 20% off her coloring books for National Coloring Book Day! Learn more about her work — and order books right now — on her website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss