FREE Screening of ‘The Sandlot’ Presented by DC Law On June 26th

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Our friends at DC Law are excited to announce their next community event, The screening of the classic movie “The Sandlot” on June 26th! It is FREE to the public, but space will be limited so get your ticket early. There will be a bounce house, cotton candy, and a food truck. The movie will begin around 8:30 pm and the gates open at 6:30pm. Go to TexasJustice.com for the link to learn more and get your tickets today!

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss