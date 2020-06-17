Free Meal Distribution For Kids

In collaboration with the Central Texas Food Bank, each Thursday morning the YMCA will be distributing free meal packs for children age 18 and under.
Meals packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.
Schedule:
East Communities YMCA (5315 Ed Bluestein) – Distribution begins at 8am
North Austin YMCA (1000 W. Rundberg Ln.)– Distribution begins at 9am.
Important Note:
- Parents can pick up meals for any kids 18 years or younger.
- If children are present, no documentation is required.
If children are not present, parents must show one of the following:
- Official letter/e-mail from school listing children enrolled
- Individual student report cards
- Attendance Record from parent portal of the school website
- Birth certificate for a child not in school
- Student ID cards
