Local organizers at the Red River Cultural District (RRCD) are excited to announce that 100+ local music acts are now confirmed to perform at the nonprofit’s admission-free music festival Hot Summer Nights, which returns to downtown Austin this August for three-nights later this summer.

Beginning Thursday, August 4th through Saturday, August 6th, local residents and travelers alike are encouraged to take advantage of this rare opportunity to explore the District’s most iconic and popular music spaces free-of-charge while supporting local musicians and venues, as well as service, hospitality, and production sector workers in Austin.

In celebration of the festival’s fifth anniversary in 2022, special programming highlights this summer include the following special events:

“Frikitona: Hot Summer Nights Edition” on Thursday night at Mala Vida featuring a kick-off dance party set to the sounds of Trochez, All Day Ray and DJ Ortiz, and curated by DJ Gabby Got It

"Neon Rainbows: Hot Summer Nights Edition" on Saturday night at Cheer Up Charlies featuring Boi Orbison and The Gay Ole Opry Drag Show as they spin 90s country music and beyond

featuring Boi Orbison and The Gay Ole Opry Drag Show as they spin 90s country music and beyond Three-night takeover from Resound Presents as the Austin-based independent concert promotions company curates the weekend music lineups at both Empire Control Room & Garage and Mohawk

Longstanding venue participants like Elysium, Flamingo Cantina, Swan Dive, The Green Jay, and Valhalla will also return for this year’s musical celebration, in addition to Chess Club which is participating for its first year after opening its doors earlier this spring.

The current lineups (A-Z) of venue and music acts confirmed to participate in Hot Summer Nights 2022 are listed below:

2022 VENUE LINEUP

Cheer Up Charlies

Chess Club

Elysium

Empire Control Room & Garage

Flamingo Cantina

Mala Vida

Mohawk

Stubb’s

Swan Dive

The Green Jay

Valhalla

2022 ARTIST LINEUP

Acid Coursel ~ All Day Ray ~ American Sharks ~ Amplified Heat ~ Animals On TV ~ Ariel + The Culture ~ Babi Boi ~ Being Dead ~ BFF ~ Big Bill ~ Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad ~ Blas ~ Body Pillow ~ Bondbreakr ~ Boy Sim ~ Bricktop Blues Band ~ Brigette Bandit ~ Candy Rio ~ Cedars ~ Chief Cleopatra ~ Como Las Movies ~ CP Loony ~ Cush With a C ~ Danger*Cakes ~ DatBoyCraig ~ Death Party ~ Die Hard Habits ~ Die Spitz ~ DJ Boi Orbison ~ DJ FunkRula! ~ DJ Neph ~ DJ Notion ~ DJ Ortiz~ Dorio ~ Dossey ~ Drakulas ~ Easy Compodre ~ El Combo Oscuro ~ Favor ~ Felt Out ~ Figure Factor ~ Flora & Fawna ~ Flyer Club ~ Font ~ Foxtales ~ Freddy Boom ~ Freebleeder ~ Giddy Up Go ~ Glass Mansions ~ Gleaming ~ Gravedweller ~ Gus Baldwin and the Sketch ~ Haunt Me ~ Holy Death Trio ~ House Of LePore ~ Indoor Creature ~ Intercom Heights ~ Jane Leo ~ Je’Texas ~ K Like The Letter ~ Kiko Villamizar ~ Kimarie Sky ~ Knowsuffer ~ Koningsor ~ Lola Tried ~ Lovelorn ~ Luna Luna ~ Maikeru ~ Mama Duke ~ Marmalakes ~ Mass Minor ~ Michael Hale Trio feat. Mac McIntosh ~ Molly Ringworm ~ Mom’s Plate ~ MVTANT ~ Naga Brujo ~ NBM STIFF ~ Norman Ba$e ~ On Being An Angel ~ p1nkstar ~ Pleasure Venom ~ Plugs Best Friend ~ Primo The Alien ~ Public Offenders ~ Riverboat Gamblers ~ Rusty Dusty ~ Sailor Poon ~ Sarah & The Sundays ~ Selfless Lovers ~ Shelly Knicks ~ Shoose McGee ~ SOBBRS ~ Strap Never Had Love ~ TC Superstar ~ Texas T and the Shine Runners ~The Bearer ~ The Butts ~ The Foolish Ones ~ The Irons ~ The Khost ~ The Stacks ~ The Tiarras ~ The Village ~ The Vinous ~ The Well ~ Theo Love ~ Tombus ~ Tony 22 ~ Transy Warhol ~ Trochez ~ TV’s Daniel ~ Urban Heat ~ Wes Denzel ~ Yellow Jones

Founded in 2017 as the RRCD’s first official district-wide event, Hot Summer Nights was originally created in an effort to provide additional revenue to district members, as well as local musicians and staff during the traditionally slower summer months. As a complement to the District’s other annual festival held in early January – Free Week – Hot Summer Nights has grown into one of the most beloved annual events in the Live Music Capital of the World while playing host to tens of thousands of attendees and providing a positive economic impact on the local community.

Although admission is free for each event, all Hot Summer Nights concerts are paid performance opportunities curated in cooperation with each participating venue, thanks in part to generous donations from corporate sponsors and the general public alike. For individuals interested in making a donation to the local nonprofit, make sure to visit the RRCD website at redriverculturaldistrict.org.

Festival organizers at the RRCD would also like to thank the many corporate sponsors who have helped to make this year’s music festival possible including Lone Star, Tito’s, Desert Door, Red Bull, Airbnb, EQ Austin, and Downtown Austin Alliance as well as media partners including Do512, KUTX-FM (98.9 FM), and ShowListAustin.

Stay up to the date on the latest news and events from the Red River Cultural District by visiting www.RedRiverCulturalDistrict.org