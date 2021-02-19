Free Hot Meals & Deals, Plus Water Fill-Up Spots To Know About

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar will be reopening today at 4 pm (after being closed since Sunday, February 14th). They will be donating 100% of the proceeds from their first shift back to the Central Texas Food Bank. This includes dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Make reservations – or simply order your meals online – at gustoitaliankitchen.com

Cotton Holdings, a Houston-based disaster recovery company, will pass out meals at three locations in Austin between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. They’ll be at:

Chi’Lantro, 11005 Burnet Rd. from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. They’ll have 400 meals.

Old Thousand North, 4805 Burnet Rd. from 2-9 p.m., and 100 meals will be available.

Old Thousand East, 1000 E. 11th St. from 2-9 p.m., and 100 meals will be available.

The Austin Winter Storm Relief GoFundMe account is collecting donations to help get meals to people for free. Here are all the places around town that will be offering free meals the relief group has organized:

Buenos Aries Cafe, 1201 E. 6th St. Begins at 11 a.m., 200 free meals

Taco Deli (two locations), 7301 Burnet Rd. and 12001 Burnet Rd. Begins at 12 p.m., 1,000 tacos among two locations

La Pera (pick up at East Austin Culinary Studio), 2100 Robert Browning St. Begins at 3 p.m., 200 tacos meals

Schlotzsky’s Northcross, 2545 W. Anderson Ln. Begins at 11 a.m., 300 sandwiches.

Twin Lion, 4815 W. Braker Ln. Suite 510. Begins at 12 p.m., 200 meals

Thai Fresh, 909 W. Mary St., Begins at 11 a.m., 50 meals

China Harbor, 801 E. William Cannon Dr. Begins at 1 p.m., 300 meals

Phonatic (two locations), 2525 W. Anderson Ln. Suite 280 in Austin and 200 University Blvd. #530 in Round Rock. Begins at 2 p.m., 400 meals split between the locations. Mention Koko when you go there.

On Saturday, the Central Texas Food Bank will hold a mass food distribution event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Del Valle High School. Originally it was scheduled to be from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Food Bank officials say while these distributions are typically drive-thru, they won’t turn anyone away who needs food. There will be a designated walk-up area. All of the Friday mobile food pantry distributions are canceled.

Prep To Your Door Offers Free Potable Water in East Austin

Prep To Your Door will be providing free potable drinking water from their headquarters in East Austin on 507 Calles Street #100 (through the patio door next to the Uber office) on Friday, February 19th from 10 am-6 pm, people just need to bring their own containers. Follow @preptoyourdoor for more updates.

Plant-Based Meal Delivery For those that have food insecurities and are vegetarian/vegan or need their food delivered to their homes, they have extended the deadline for orders for meals until Saturday, February 20th at 12 pm. Prep To Your Door will be making deliveries on Sunday and Monday of their plant-based meals in sustainable packaging (mason jars that will be picked up and sanitized on their next delivery). Please note, that due to frozen crops and supply chain issues, the ingredients for this week only may not all be organic and locally sourced.

Where To Fill- Water In Town: