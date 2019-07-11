Free Health Screenings At H-E-B

The Pharmacy at H-E-B provides a lot of services that folks may not know about. Steph chatted with Pharmacist Brian Fagan for details.

H-E-B offers free Health Screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month. Brian says that there are a lot of simple tests that H-E-B provides that can give you some insight into your health. They will take your blood pressure and test your cholesterol and blood glucose levels. They offer tests you may otherwise have to go to the doctor to get! It’s quick and easy to get them at H-E-B when you’re doing some shopping on a Saturday anyway. Once you’ve got your numbers, their pharmacy staff can help answer any questions, and advise if you need to see a physician.

Brian says that it’s important for people to get these tests and know their numbers. You can have a health condition, but have no signs or symptoms. In fact people can have high blood pressure for years without knowing it, and uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to a risk for stroke or heart attack. Blood glucose tests are done to check for diabetes or hypoglycemia — untreated, these conditions can lead to serious health problems. High cholesterol levels, too, are a significant risk factor for heart disease. It’s best to catch any problems early. Getting routine health screenings is a great first step in understanding your health and taking care of yourself.

In additional to second Saturday screenings, H-E-B offers immunizations, and walk-ins are welcome. They also have pet meds and they carry items a customer might need to manage diabetes. And as pharmacists, Brian and his team are always there to answer questions and assist customers with anything they might need help with, related to prescriptions or over-the counter medicines.

Health screenings help identify health problems early on, when they may be easier to treat. Learn more at: https://www.heb.com/static-page/article-template/Second-Saturday-Screenings

