FREE FUN FOR KIDS: Scaly Critters & Teaching Austin Area Kids To Read

Austin Reptile Shows stopped by to talk about their Reptile Adventure Program.

It helps get kids interested and excited about visiting their local libraries. Michael Foux brought in some of the animals you can meet at your local libraries.

They have three events coming up and they’d like you to attend!

-Old Quarry Branch (@ 7051 Village Center Dr, Austin, TX 78731) on Tuesday July 23rd at 2 pm

-Millwoord Branch (@ 12500 Amherst Dr, Austin, TX 78727) on Thursday July 25th at 2 pm

-Liberty Hill Public Library (@355 TX-332 Loop, Liberty Hill, TX 78642) on Tuesday July 30th at 1 & 2 pm

Austin Reptile Shows brings live reptiles from around the world to schools, libraries, scout groups and other organizationsand even birthday partiesthroughout Central Texas and beyond. These programs are designed to introduce children and adults to reptiles through an exciting, up close (and sometimes hands-on) experience, teaching about types of reptiles, conservation, adaptations, ecology and more. Austin Reptile Shows has worked with hundreds of organizations throughout Texas since 2008 to foster a deeper appreciation for nature while providing an experience that is as fun as it is informative.

If you would like to get in contact with them check them out online at www.austinreptileshows.com or give them a call at (512) 986-6182.