Free, Fun, Family Projects With Figment Creative Labs

Whether you’re looking to develop your toddler’s fine motor skills, expand your grade school student’s creativity or build your young artist’s self-confidence, Figment Creative has got you covered.
Owner Amber Scardino has created resources to help parents with project ideas and homeschooling assignments to take a little weight off parents’ shoulders.
Figment Creative Lab’s Core Values:
- Design thinking is the center of art-making
- The future belongs to critical thinkers
- Create a community through making
- Learning through play is essential
Check out Figment Creative’s Facebook Live today, April 6th at 1 pm for an art workshop to keep the kids entertained.
Figment Creative Labs’ Toddler Play Group for children under 3 years old is a great resource for sensory projects to do with the little ones.
Parents can also join the Austin Homeschool With Figment Facebook group for students ages 3-12.
For more information about Amber and Figment Creative Labs go to FigmentCreativeLabs.com.