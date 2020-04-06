Free, Fun, Family Projects With Figment Creative Labs

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Whether you’re looking to develop your toddler’s fine motor skills, expand your grade school student’s creativity or build your young artist’s self-confidence, Figment Creative has got you covered.
Owner Amber Scardino has created resources to help parents with project ideas and homeschooling assignments to take a little weight off parents’ shoulders. 

Figment Creative Lab’s Core Values:

  • Design thinking is the center of art-making
  • The future belongs to critical thinkers
  • Create a community through making
  • Learning through play is essential

Check out Figment Creative’s Facebook Live today, April 6th at 1 pm for an art workshop to keep the kids entertained. 

Figment Creative Labs’ Toddler Play Group for children under 3 years old is a great resource for sensory projects to do with the little ones.

Parents can also join the Austin Homeschool With Figment Facebook group for students ages 3-12.

For more information about Amber and Figment Creative Labs go to FigmentCreativeLabs.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss