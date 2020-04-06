Free, Fun, Family Projects With Figment Creative Labs

Whether you’re looking to develop your toddler’s fine motor skills, expand your grade school student’s creativity or build your young artist’s self-confidence, Figment Creative has got you covered.

Owner Amber Scardino has created resources to help parents with project ideas and homeschooling assignments to take a little weight off parents’ shoulders.

Figment Creative Lab’s Core Values:

Design thinking is the center of art-making

The future belongs to critical thinkers

Create a community through making

Learning through play is essential

Check out Figment Creative’s Facebook Live today, April 6th at 1 pm for an art workshop to keep the kids entertained.

Figment Creative Labs’ Toddler Play Group for children under 3 years old is a great resource for sensory projects to do with the little ones.

Parents can also join the Austin Homeschool With Figment Facebook group for students ages 3-12.

For more information about Amber and Figment Creative Labs go to FigmentCreativeLabs.com.