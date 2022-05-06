Steph & Rosie shared a Mother’s Day round-up with local gift ideas, discounts and free flowers. Don’t forget Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8th.

Treat Mom to free flowers at The Domain on Friday, May 6th from 11am-5pm or while supplies last.

Friday, May 6th, The Domain is partnering with local business Good JuJu Flower Truck to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend.

Good JuJu will be giving out complimentary flowers to moms. Limited while supplies last.

The truck will be located between Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe and Aritzia from 11am-5pm

The Domain invites the community to come shop and dine with friends and family to celebrate Mother’s Day

Good JuJu grows flowers on an acreage in lake Travis and locally sources ones they don’t grow.

Some flower types that are grown on the property include Marigolds, Dahlias, Lilies, French Lavendar, Sweet Peas and exotic sunflower varieties, and are harvested usually on the same day.

Passionate about partnering with local organizations and getting as many fresh flowers as possible into people’s hands

Give Mom The Gift Of Organization & Style With Kelly Wynne Handbags

Bring on the Beach Bag:

Don’t let the name fool you, this bag is a mom favorite all year round! The inner privacy pouch protects your personal items, while the clear tote makes it easy to find anything you need. Moms love that the entire bag can be easily wiped (or hosed) down, to be ready for the next adventure. This bag is one of the most popular items as it has sold out 4x!

3 Cheers for Clear Tote:

This stadium-approved (and mom-approved) handbag features beautiful gold hardware with genuine leather piping, a comfortable strap for easy toting, bag feet, and is extremely durable to ensure you’re fully prepared for whatever weather or activities you encounter! Moms love the simple yet sophisticated style the tote offers!

Kelly Wynne Company Overview

In 2012, Kelly created the first Kelly Wynne handbag at her parent’s kitchen counter, surrounded by love and support. That first bag led her to her calling of running a business dedicated to helping women look and feel fabulous.

Kelly Wynne is a mom herself, as is most of the KW team and designing products that really help moms live more organized but still feel stylish is really important to the team.

Give Mom The Gift Of Indulgent Self-Care With House Of Medicinals

This husband and wife team make non-toxic, plant based good for you products, wrapped in a hand-stamped reusable gift bag and ready to make Mom’s day!

Here are a few of their recommendations for Mother’s Day Gifts:

Bath & Body Duo in Jasmine

Eucalyptus Candle & Matches Gift Set

Our friends at House Of Medicinals are also offering Studio 512 viewers 15% off their purchase of gift sets now through Mother’s Day with code MOMSDAY15

Mommy & Me Event:

Don’t miss the Mommy & Me event happening at Hearth & Soul with a pop-up featuring Laura Elizabeth Jewelry. This event is Saturday, May 7th from 11am-3pm and features a photo station, giveaways, discounts and more.