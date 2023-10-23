It’s the “Best Little Pig Gig in Texas,” and it’s happening in downtown Elgin! The 36th annual Hogeye Festival is happening the fourth weekend in October, starting Thursday night and running through Saturday, the 26th-28th. Main Street Board President and Hogeye Co-Chair, Stacey Gruetzner Wilhite, talked with Studio 512 about what makes the festival so fun.

Stacey says, “We have particular elements that make us unique, such as our infamous Sowpremes, Cow Patty Bingo, Road Hog Car Show, Gordon E Swenson BBQ Pork Cook-Off, and Acme Brick’s Baby Clay — the Guinness Book of World Record’s largest brick. One of my favorite things is walking downtown and seeing everything from pig ears to pig snouts and all things pink.”

Tell us about the live music at your festival.

“We kick off on Thursday with Pearls Before Swine Art Show, the Hogalicious Dessert Contest, and the Hogeye Stroll. Then we have a free street dance on Friday night with Kenny Orts and No Chance, plus a full day of live bands on Saturday with a variety of music from soul, country, and Tejano.”

Where is the Hogeye Festival?

“The festival is held in beautiful historic downtown Elgin and there is something for everyone, including our cornhole tournament. You can enjoy live music, handmade arts and crafts, and test your aim at the ACME Brick throwing contest before taking a rest on a hay bale.

“Hogeye Festival is a family-friendly community event and provides a unique opportunity for exposure to people of all ages. This free festival is organized by the Elgin Main Street Board, supported by local hogunteers, and generous business sponsors. Experience the fun and excitement of the ‘Best Little Pig Gig in Texas’ in downtown Elgin.”

The 36th annual Hogeye Festival is open to all ages and admission is free. Free shuttles are also available. Park at the Elgin Recreation Center to access. Learn more about all the fun happenings for the weekend at HogeyeFestival.com.

This segment is paid for by the 36th Annual Hogeye Festival and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.