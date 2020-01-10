Free Family Events That Will Get The Little Ones Moving

If your little ones have got energy to burn, and you need somewhere family-friendly for them to do it, then look no further! Marathon Kids CEO Cami Hawkins was with us this morning to talk about some free & fun events happening in the Austin area.
Free Social Runs — https://www.cap10k.com/community/austin-1okr-social-runs/
- In preparation for The Statesman Capitol 10,000—the largest 10K in Texas—Austinites are invited to join a series of free Austin 10K’r social fun runs.
- Each Austin 10K’r social event will have its own Marathon Kids family one-mile route and map. Marathon Kids can earn a special edition armadillo half-mile or one-mile achievement stamp in their training log for participating.
- Participating kids can earn special prizes. Prizes can be claimed when attending the final Austin 10K’r social run on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Austin American-Statesman. Marathon Kids staff will be on-site to review training logs and distribute prizes:
(1) 1-mile ‘Dillo Stamp = (1) Marathon Kids sticker
(3) 1-mile ‘Dillo Stamps = (1) Marathon Kids training t-shirt
(5) 1-mile ‘Dillo Stamps = (1) Marathon Kids drawstring bag
(10) 1-mile ‘Dillo Stamps = (1) $25 Nike Gift Card
- Austin 10K’r events will take place from January through March, leading up to the Cap10K in April.
- Join Willie Love to Run on Saturday, January 11 at 8 a.m. Visit the Cap 10K website to download and print a Marathon Kids mileage log for each kid to bring along!
- Events are run and walk-friendly, variable in distance, free, open to the public and begin and end at Austin American-Statesman.
- Parking is free for social runs at the Statesman.
- Baby joggers and leashed pets are always welcomed.
- Event route distances vary between 3-6 miles however, you always have the option to u-turn at any point to match your fitness ability.
Marathon Kids is on a mission to get kids moving! Learn more at www.MarathonKids.org, or by calling (512) 477-1259.