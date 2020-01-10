Free Family Events That Will Get The Little Ones Moving

If your little ones have got energy to burn, and you need somewhere family-friendly for them to do it, then look no further! Marathon Kids CEO Cami Hawkins was with us this morning to talk about some free & fun events happening in the Austin area.

Free Social Runs — https://www.cap10k.com/community/austin-1okr-social-runs/

In preparation for The Statesman Capitol 10,000—the largest 10K in Texas—Austinites are invited to join a series of free Austin 10K’r social fun runs.

Each Austin 10K’r social event will have its own Marathon Kids family one-mile route and map. Marathon Kids can earn a special edition armadillo half-mile or one-mile achievement stamp in their training log for participating.

Participating kids can earn special prizes. Prizes can be claimed when attending the final Austin 10K’r social run on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Austin American-Statesman. Marathon Kids staff will be on-site to review training logs and distribute prizes:

(1) 1-mile ‘Dillo Stamp = (1) Marathon Kids sticker

(3) 1-mile ‘Dillo Stamps = (1) Marathon Kids training t-shirt

(5) 1-mile ‘Dillo Stamps = (1) Marathon Kids drawstring bag

(10) 1-mile ‘Dillo Stamps = (1) $25 Nike Gift Card

Join Willie Love to Run on Saturday, January 11 at 8 a.m. Visit the Cap 10K website to download and print a Marathon Kids mileage log for each kid to bring along!

Events are run and walk-friendly, variable in distance, free, open to the public and begin and end at Austin American-Statesman.

Parking is free for social runs at the Statesman.

Baby joggers and leashed pets are always welcomed.

Event route distances vary between 3-6 miles however, you always have the option to u-turn at any point to match your fitness ability.

Marathon Kids is on a mission to get kids moving! Learn more at www.MarathonKids.org, or by calling (512) 477-1259.