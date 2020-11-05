Free Drive-In Movie Event This Weekend With Ozarka & POM Wonderful

Are you looking for a fun, but socially distant way, to get outside this fall? Our good friend Erica Brennes shares why drive-ins are coming back in a big way.

Everybody I know is itching to get back to the movies but with most theatres still closed, drive-ins are making a comeback. And I am here to share exciting news that Ozarka Brand 100% Natural Spring Water is hosting the first-ever Ozarka Brand drive-in film festival at Spiderwood Productions in Elgin this Friday 11/6 and Saturday 11/7.

Sounds exciting! What movies are they showing?

With support from Dallas Film, the drive-in festival will be screening a Texas favorite – Friday Night Lights- to kick off the Friday night event and then Saturday, The Rookie will be on the big screen. Be on the lookout for some cool student films from local high school students too! The Friday screening is called “Frontline Friday” because Ozarka will be honoring frontline and essential workers from all over Texas.

How do we go about getting tickets? I am sure there is limited parking space.

No tickets needed – the event is free! And it will be a first come, first park – so get there early to get a good spot! Fans will also have the chance receive a premium Ozarka goodie bag when they bring 10 empty plastic bottles to recycle on-site. Each goodie bag will include sought after movie concessions like popcorn and treats from local Texas companies.

Sounds fun! Tell us more about Ozarka’s commitment to sustainability.

Not only is it a great beverage to have while attending the events this weekend, as part of their commitment to a waste-free future, Ozarka is committed to recycling and sustainability through its as new 100% recycled plastic bottles. They will also be donating $25,000 to keep Texas beautiful to help continue their amazing work with the coastal communities recycling project throughout the state.

What other snack ideas do you have?

I am all about making sure drive in movie night eats are snackable — and packable! I put together a few of my family’s favorites– mini popcorn bags and some classic movie candy, like Twizzlers and M&M’s! But I also wanted to incorporate some better for you snack options. These POM POMS fresh pomegranate arils are available now through January. They add a brilliant ruby red pop of color and a sweet burst of flavor. And talk about convenient — these packages are ready-to-eat! As a mom, I love that they add a healthy burst of antioxidants and fiber. An easy trick to elevate an average box of popcorn? Sprinkle on the POM POMS! You get the perfect combo of salty and sweet with a delicious flavor burst!

