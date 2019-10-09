FREE Concert and Meet and Greet at Domain NORTHSIDE!

Domain NORTHSIDE is partnering with Black Fret for NORTHSIDE Amplified Thursday, October 10th!

With two stages and four renowned Austin bands, produced by Good Wolf Entertainment, performances include Swimming with Bears, Shy Beast, The Texas KGB, and, closing out the night, Mobley! The performances will take place on the NORTHSIDE Lawn and on Domain Boulevard, beginning at 6 p.m. This is a FREE event! Guests just need to register via the Domain NORTHSIDE website.

Get there early if you can: there will be an official meet-and-greet with all of the bands at Capital One Café starting at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.DomainNORTHSIDE.com.

