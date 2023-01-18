One of Austin’s leading fitness and wellness experience curator, Swift Fit Events, is now offering all of its community classes for free!

Swift Fit Events offers a wide range of yoga and fitness classes in different venues and spaces around Austin led by the city’s top instructors. Swift Fit’s community classes are all completely free, open to the public, and inclusive of all skill levels.

Whether you’re a morning person or someone who’s energy kicks in in the evening, Swift Fit has a class for you. They have classes starting as early as 8:30 a.m. like Boggy Creek Farm Yoga or a little later at 10 a.m. like Grounded Dance Cardio. Join a class after getting off of work during the week like Grounded Fitness that kicks off at 6 p.m.

Swift Fit’s current community classes include Grounded Fitness at Fareground on Tuesdays, Republic Square Park Fitness on Wednesdays, Yoga at Republic Square Park on Saturdays, Grounded Dance Cardio on Saturdays, Farm Yoga at Boggy Creek on Saturdays, and Grounded Yoga on Sundays.

You can find Swift Fit Event’s full January lineup of free community classes here. All of Swift Fit’s community classes are unique and offer a comfortable, welcoming environment for beginners and avid attendees alike.

After a 60-minute flow, shop fresh, local produce and learn about succulent care during Farm Yoga at Boggy Creek or dance like no one’s watching to an upbeat, fun mix of tunes at Grounded Dance Cardio.

Learn more details about all of Swift Fit Event’s free community events here.