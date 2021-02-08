Free Cheese Week: Learn More About Antonelli’s “Spread The Love” Birthday Celebration

Austin’s first cheese shop, Antonelli’s, is turning 11 this coming week. Every year they celebrate by hosting Free Cheese Week.





While things look a little different during the pandemic, they are giving out over 45 pounds of free cheese through 35 giveaways and including over 50 Texas makers, restaurants, and nonprofits in the celebration. It’s all part of what they’re calling their “Spread the Love” birthday celebration.

Now through February 14th Antonelli’s will be posting daily giveaways, specials, and events on their Instagram @antonellischz.

On February 11, 2010, two years after John announced on our honeymoon that he wanted to quit his job and “do something in cheese,” we unlocked the front door of our very own local cheese shop. We’ve been asked many times since, “Why a cheese shop?” and the answer is simple. After putting ourselves through cheese bootcamps, running a cheese club out of our house, attending cheese conferences, interning for French affineur Herve Mons, journeying through Europe, and eating our way through thousands of tasty cheese morsels, we homed in on our true passions. Then, over a bottle of wine one evening, we realized that working behind an artisanal cheese case would allow us to fulfill them all: eat great cheese, talk to whoever would listen, travel the world and spend more time together. A decade into life as cheese experts, we could never have imagined where life would take us and are excited to continue our cheese-y journey!” Kendall Antonelli





Antonelli’s Cheese Shop is located in Hyde Park. They offer curbside pickup and virtual events. Learn more by visiting their website for more details!