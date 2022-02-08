Free Booster Upgrade For New Hydrafacial Patients At AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Laurel Belfiore, owner and founder of AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about hydrafacials and a promotion she’s running during the month of February.

Belfiore discussed hydrafacials and who they are good for, the six-step process, alpha fuzion capsules, and more.

During the month of February, new hydrafacial patients receive a free booster upgrade ($75 value).

Call or text us at 512-524-9602 to learn more and schedule a free consult with a nurse or aesthetician. Go to AUSTEXWellness.com to learn more.

This segment is paid for by AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss