BookSpring Fest: A Read Aloud Celebration is Saturday, May 13th from 2-8 p.m.! Emily Cicchini, PhD, Executive Director of BookSpring, joined Studio 512 to talk about the free fun that this Austin non-profit is offering.

Emily says, “BookSpring Fest has something for everyone! Keep your young readers entertained with live storytimes from special guests, head over to the interactive carnival games or get your face painted by our artist. If you or your little ones need a bite, refreshments and snacks will be available on-site to curb your hunger. Adults are welcome to enjoy complimentary beverages from Austin East Ciders!

“BookSpring Fest encourages the community and families to read aloud together and unite for a great cause so many of us can agree on: getting books into the hands of children who need them. All funds raised benefit BookSpring’s childhood literacy programs and the purchase of books for children throughout Texas. Best of all, this event is free and open to the public, so be sure to reserve your tickets today!

Tickets are encouraged, even though the event is free. Organizers will make a call on a weather cancelation closer to the event. More information – and tickets – can be found at BookSpringFest.org.