Austin Parks Foundation released the 2023 schedule for the Movies in the Park and Playdates in the Park series. Austin Parks Foundation’s Movies in the Park is a free series of films in partnership with Rocket Cinema.

For over 10 years, APF has brought movies to neighborhood parks across Austin ensuring Austinites of all backgrounds have access to free outdoor entertainment. Movies in the Park is part of APF’s “In the Park Series” which also includes Playdates in the Park.

Upcoming movies:

April 13, 7 p.m., “Back to the Future”, Dick Nichols Park, 8011 Beckett Rd.

April 27, 7 p.m., “Lego Batman”, Dove Springs District Park, 5801 Ainez Dr.

May 25, 7:30 p.m., “Free Guy”, Gus Garcia District Park, 1201 E. Rundberg Ln.

June 29, 7:30 p.m., “The Sandlot”, Govalle District Park, 5200 Bolm Rd.

Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m., “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, Location TBA

Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m., “Hocus Pocus”, Mueller Lake Park, 4500 Mueller Blvd.

Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m.: “Moana”, Mabel Davis District Park, 3427 Parker Ln.

APF also offers Playdates in the Park for families with kids. These events are designed to activate families with young children and will include activities such as live story time readings, arts & crafts, creative movement, music and more.

Upcoming playdates:

Garrison District Park – April 12, 10 a.m. (tomorrow)

Alderbrook Pocket Park – April 29, 10 a.m.

Armadillo Neighborhood Park – May 10, 10 a.m.

Patterson Neighborhood Park – May 27, 10 a.m.

To learn more about Austin Parks Foundation, visit austinparks.org.