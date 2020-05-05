Free 2021 Wedding Film Giveaway With Cloud Craft Studios

Since the stay at home order all of Cloud Craft Studios’ scheduled weddings in April and May, and more, have either postponed or cancelled. Both Dave and Sarah Kempler’s moms work in hospitals, so they have a huge appreciation for the hard work health professions do. They wanted to do whatever they could to show their appreciation and use their skills as videographers to give a couple something they would treasure for the rest of their lives. We believe that coming together as a community and being there for each other is the only way to make it through this difficult time.

Jacqueline Jamison is an ER nurse in Austin, TX. Three weeks ago she decided to leave her friends, family, and fiancé to go to New Jersey with two of her coworkers to work as a crisis relief nurse in a hospital there for 13 weeks that is now overrun by Covid-19 patients. This would enable her to go where the help was really needed and for her fiancé to be able to go back to work as a project manager since he would no longer be exposed. Jacqueline Jamison and Kyle Potter are getting married on October 10, 2020 at Vintage Villas and were planning on using a GoPro to capture their wedding since they are not able to afford a videographer. When Cloud Craft Studios heard their story and the sacrifice she was making, they knew they needed to be a part of their wedding. So, Cloud Craft Studios decided to extend the wedding film giveaway and film Jacqueline’s wedding for free in 2020 as well as another winner in 2021.

The free wedding film giveaway is for any essential worker who is giving their time out on the front lines to serve our community. Essential workers can apply themselves or be nominated by a friend, but they must be planning on getting married in Central Texas in 2021. One lucky winner will receive Cloud Craft Studios’ videography services on their wedding day, completely free of charge.

The package will include: 2 Videographers all-day, 4-6 minute highlight film, and a full film of the Ceremony, Toasts and First Dances. Please do not nominate anyone who currently has a videographer booked. Cloud Craft does not want to take business away from other companies.

The winner will be announced on May 8th, 2020 on Facebook and Instagram @CloudCraftStudios You can nominate or apply at https://www.cloudcraftstudios.com/heroes