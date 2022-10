Join Austin Motel Wednesdays all October for Freaky Floats at the Austin Motel Pool. They’ll have spooky sips and scary dips.

KC Powell and Madison Bowden joined Studio 512 to tell us more.

October 19 – Evil Dead

October 26 – Psycho

Admission is $20

Doors open at 5 PM, screening starts at dusk. Seats are first come, first served.

Come enjoy a freaky float, a drink, and be spooked! See you there!