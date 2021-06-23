Fourth Of July Celebrations & Treats Around Austin

Fireworks At Dreamland

Day-trip to Dripping Springs and hit Dreamland, the outdoor arts, entertainment and recreation venue in the Hill Country, for their fireworks show happening on the 4th of July. The viewing will take place on the main stage with the show starting at 10 p.m. The 64-acre property also installed a new Splashpad, perfect for cooling off all day long. There will also be food and drink specials all day from Dreamland’s food trucks and taproom that features 50 local beers, hard seltzers, ciders and kombuchas with a wine selection of 40 Central Texas and world-renowned varietals.

Launderette’s Third Annual Lobster & Friends Boil

Launderette will host its third annual Lobster & Friends seafood boil on Sunday, July 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The menu includes a seafood boil with lobster, shrimp, crab, clams, mussels, sausage, corn & potatoes, family-style sides and special desserts ($50 per guest). Patrons will need to pre-purchase tickets through Resy (available for both dine-in and to-go). https://resy.com/cities/atx/launderette

Launderette is located at 2115 Holly Street Austin, TX 78702

Red, White & Blue Cookies from Cookie Rich

Show up to Independence Day celebrations with these showstoppers from Austin-based Cookie Rich; Chef Lorin Peters has created red, white, and blue sugar cookies for the 4th of July. Pre-order now to secure a dozen for pick up or delivery from June 28 to July 4.

Tiny Pies Special Offerings For Independence Day

Not So Tiny Flag Pie ($35)

9″ pie filled with cherry and blueberry filling, decorated to look like an American flag

12-pack of Tiny Pies topped with USA and star cutouts ($59.70)

Red, White and Blue in pies! 4 Apple pies, 4 Cherry pies, and 4 Blueberry pies with USA and star cutouts on top.

Star Hand Pies

A 6 pack of Star Hand pies. 3 filled with Cherry filling and 3 filled with Blueberry filling.

Orders may be placed online and can be picked up July 2, 3, and 4th. For day-of orders, all three Tiny Pies locations (South Lamar, Burnet, and Westlake) will have limited quantities on hand as well.

Do you have an event you’d like us to add? Or know of any special deals happening around town? Simply shoot us an email: Studio512@KXAN.com!