Fourth Bed Tower Marks Another Milestone In Dell Children’s Multi-Year Expansion Project

“Construction for Dell Children’s Medical Center’s fourth bed tower is underway and anticipated to be completed by November 2022. The project represents a major piece on the main campus of the more than $700 million expansion plan for pediatric healthcare growth, largely supported through community giving. The bed tower project will provide much-needed acute care capacity on Dell Children’s Mueller campus.”

“The needed expansion is due to the rise in demand for advanced hospital care close to home, outpatient care, and a growing research program as part of its collaboration with The University of Texas Dell Medical School. When the fourth bed tower opens, Dell Children’s will have a total of 350 beds. Currently, Dell Children’s cares for more than 100,000 children and adolescents each year and is consistently filled to near full capacity.”

For more information about the Dell Children’s Foundation campaign or to donate to the campaign, visit SupportDellChildrens.org/Here.

