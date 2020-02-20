Four New Breweries You Need To Visit With The Austinot

Breweries are opening up all the time in Austin and to help you choose some of the best Bill Tucker from the Austinot joined us in the studio. Bill brought in beers to try from:

12 Fox Beer Company 12foxbeer.com
Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches batchatx.com
Hopsquad Brewing Company hopsquad.com
Hedgehog Brewing hedgehogatx.com

The Austinot is a hyperlocal blog about the best of Austin. Since 2011, the volunteer team has only written about businesses, events, and artists that started here in the city. Read more at austinot.com.

