FOR OUR PETS: Offerings During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Our furry friends are a great source of comfort during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Studio 512 Crew is collecting information on who is still open, what they’re offering at this time, and how you can help. This list is subject to change, due to executive orders from Gov. Greg Abbott about what’s open and what’s closed in Texas due to COVID-19.

MUD PUPPIES

Mud Puppies, Austin’s award-winning dog services business, has announced they will immediately begin offering 50% discounts for employees of local hospitals, clinics and other health agencies during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

The discounts will apply to playcare and boarding services at both Mud Puppies locations: 12233 FM 620 North, and 2015 East Riverside Drive in Austin.

Local healthcare professionals must show a valid work ID to receive the discounted rate, and all pets must meet vaccination requirements. Learn more online.

TOMLINSON’S FEED

Tomlinson’s Feed is temporarily waiving all same-day and next-day delivery fees on all local orders to help pet owners with pet essentials. Their 16 locations offer same-day and next-day delivery, or curbside pickup services, to 43 zip codes throughout Central Texas through Tomlinsons.com.