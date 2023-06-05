Father’s Day is less than two weeks away! Entrepreneur, small business advocate and host of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk brought some amazing gift ideas to Studio 512 “For Dad, By Mom.” Check out her picks below:

“This amazing Dallas-based company was founded by mom of three, Lara Brown-Notman. This product is a light-weight face and beard oil, high in antioxidants, vitamin A, and essential fatty acids. It contains organic plant oils and essential oils, which boosts youthful glowing skin, and promotes balance in the natural production of sebum (oil).”

“This is a practical gift that won’t break the bank, and it’s something that every dad could 100% use. Co-Founders, co-CEOs and parents, Patrick and Jennifer Coddou operate lean, design in-house, and craft iconic everyday essentials using the world’s finest materials. They want their products to work for you, and this one certainly does!”

“Years ago, new military spouses Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse, of Bridge City, TX, found themselves asking the question: why is it so difficult to find meaningful employment? As military spouses, they wanted to work, but it was very tough given frequent moves and the sacrifices that come with being a military family. Parts and pieces at R. Riveter are made remotely across the country to provide military spouses with mobile, flexible income opportunities. These bags are designed for women to remind them that whatever mission they are on there’s an entire Riveter Nation cheering them on.”

“Lisa and Randall Pawlik created VoChill in a simple, yet inspired, moment. While relaxing with a glass of wine on a patio at a wine bar in Austin, TX, they found like many times before, that our once-perfectly-chilled pours were quickly warming in the Texas heat and enjoyment was fading. Their Stemless Wine Chiller actively chills one glass of wine (or a few) for two hours inside, and for up to an hour in shaded outdoor heat.”

“Handcrafted in Austin by Chef Nicole Patel, Delysia is the first chocolatier in Texas, and one of a very few in the U.S., to have a complete product line using ethically sourced cacao. The one-of-a-kind Gentleman’s Truffle Collection is available for purchase twice a year during the winter holidays and again for Father’s Day. A good man may be hard to find, but now it’s easy to get the perfect gift for those that enjoy the finer things in life.”

“Founder and mom, Tyler Haney, created Austin-headquartered Outdoor Voices after graduating from Parson’s School of Design in NYC. This athletic apparel company is comfy, colorful and won’t break the bank. They also have a huge sustainability mission, creating apparel designed to stay out of landfills by prioritizing solutions for raw materials which account for 70% of our environmental impact.”

“Leatherology was founded by Dallas-based mom Rae Liu and her brother David Liu, and it is led by a team of female designers. The Tech Folio keeps your tablet safe while also keeping you organized with many compartments and pockets. This is the perfect Father’s Day Gift for any tech loving dad to keep himself organized.”

For more from Lindsay Pinchuk, follow her on Instagram @lindsaypinchuk and catch her twice weekly podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” wherever you listen to podcasts.