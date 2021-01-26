Football Friendly Food For The Big Game With Adeina Anderson

Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shared some of her favorite recipes that are sure to be a touchdown with the whole family during the Big Game.

Bourbon Infused BBQ Meatballs

Items Needed

· Lil Smokies Mini Sausages

· 1/4 – 1/2 Cup of Texas Ranger Bourbon Whiskey

· 1/2 – 3/4 Bottle of Your Favorite BBQ Sauce

Directions

1. Place your saucepan on med-high heat.

2. Add all the ingredients.

3. Cook until it comes to a boil.

4. Reduce heat, and simmer for 15-20 minutes

5. This recipe can also be cooked in a slow cookerand left on low heat while the game is on so they stay warm.

DIY Field Goal Posts

Items Needed

· 4 Chip Containers (Mine are Vege chipcontainers)

· Deco Art Acrylic Paint in White and Yellow

· Sponge Brush

· Xacto or Steak Knife

Directions

1. Paint 2 – 3 coats of white paint on the wholeoutside of the canister, let it dry 20 minutes in between.

2. Next, paint 2 – 3 coats of yellow paint, untilcompletely covered.

3. Again, let it dry 20 minutes in between coats.

4. Measure and cut a hole in the middle of one ofthe canisters so another canister can fit inside it.

5. Cut a hole on the bottom sides of 2 of thecanisters big enough to place on the ends of the canister with the middle holein it.

6. Put the goal post together, no glue should beneeded.

Flying Football Game

Items needed

· 8 Popsicle Sticks

· Rubber Band

· Teddy Grahams or Goldfish Crackers

· Small 1 – 2 Inch Clay Pot

· Deco Art Acrylic Paint – Yellow, Green, White,and Brown

· Sponge Brush

· Small Paint Brush

· Small Styrofoam Ball (small enough to fit insidethe clay pot)

· Grass Paper (Found at Hobby Lobby)

· Pop Bottle Top

· Hot Glue Gun or Glue Dots

Directions

1. Paint 4 popsicle sticks yellow, 2 coats may beneeded, let dry 10-20 minutes in between.

2. Now paint 4 popsicle sticks brown, again, 2coats may be needed, let dry 10-20 minutes in between.

3. Cut a piece of the grass paper to fit on the topof the clay pot.

4. Paint the clay pot green, 2 coats may be needed,let dry 10-20 minutes in between.

5. Add white lines to look like the football endfield onto the clay pot.

6. Glue the yellow popsicle sticks together to looklike the goal posts.

7. Stick the Styrofoam into the clay pot.

8. Cut a slit inside the grass paper circle for thepopsicle goal post to go through.

9. Place the goal post through the glass paper andinside the Styrofoam.

10. Glue two of the brown popsicle sticks together.

11. Place one brown popsicle on one side of theglued together popsicle sticks and place the other popsicle stick on the otherside.

12. Tie the rubber band around one side of the 2loose popsicle sticks, this should leave a gap on the other side.

13. Glue the pop top to the gapped side of thepopsicle sticks, this is your launching carrier.

14. Place the cracker in the pop top and flick it tolaunch it.

Texas Ranger Lemonade

Items Needed

· Iced Tea

· Lemonade

· 1 – 2 oz Texas Ranger Bourbon Whiskey

· Orange Slice

· Mint Leaves

· Sugar Crystals

· Ice

Directions

1. Place the sugar crystals on a plate.

2. Wet the rim of the glass and roll it in thesugar crystals.

3. Add ice to the glass.

4. Fill half the glass with iced tea.

5. Add the Whiskey.

6. Fill the remainder of the glass with lemonade.

7. Add the orange slice and the mint to thecocktail.

Pig Skin Bloody Mary

Items Needed

· 2 oz Enchanted Rock Vodka

· 1 Can or 4 oz of V-8 or Tomato Juice

· 3 Drops Worcheshire Sauce

· If You Like It Spicy, You Can Add A Couple DropsOf Tabasco Sauce

· Pork Rinds

· Ice

Directions

1. Fill the glass with ice.

2. Add all ingredients to the glass.

3. Place the Pork Rinds on top of the glass or in the cocktail.

For more information go to CreativeLifestyles.TV