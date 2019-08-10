Tropical Treats At Kawaii’s Shaved Ice

Obviously, we’re doing our tropical theme right: we stopped by Kawaii’s Shaved Ice for a great treat to cool the whole family down!

Kawaii’s is a family-friendly joint that serves up dozens of mix-and-match flavors for all different palates. Shaved ice sizes range from small to extra large. You can also get ice cream added to your treat! If that piques your interest, check out “Kawaii’s Special”: it’s a scoop of vanilla ice cream with shaved ice in the flavor of your choosing, topped with “tropic cream.”

Kawaii’s Shaved Ice is located on Mays Street up in Round Rock. For more information, give them a call at (512) 388-3050, or check them out their Facebook page, @KawaiisShavedIce.