Scholz Garten Gives SPAM An Austin Twist

You know it’s party time when we’ve brought him in: Daniel Northcutt of Scholz Garten came to Studio 512 to update the Hawaiian staple — SPAM — with a German beer garden twist!

Daniel serves his Schweinewurst Sausage with a Grilled Spam Macaroni & Cheese on a Toasted Bun. He grills the sausage and mixes the cheese & macaroni with grilled, sliced SPAM to build a sandwich that goes great with a cold beer.

Scholz has a lot going on before the end of the summer!

TX PLAYBOYS at the Long Time Sandlot Facility August 10th:
Scholz Cocktails, Karbach Beer, Dogs, Sausage & Waffle Fries
TX Playboys vs Austin Grackles
Benefit for HAAM via a $10 “Doornation”

Scholz Summer Movie Nights 7-9pm on August 10th, 17th & 24th:
Scholz Garten is excited to host Summer Movie Nights on Saturdays this month: August 10, August 17 + August 24. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., each summer movie night will kick off with a themed dinner, drink specials and a live DJ. The featured movie for the night will start at 9:00 p.m. with offerings of free popcorn. Scholz recommends bringing a blanket and your lawn chairs to view the movie as seating is limited.
Below are the featured Summer Movie Nights at Scholz:
August 10: The Birdcage
August 17: Road House
August 24: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Check out Scholz Garten for food, beer and fun at their location on San Jacinto Boulevard. For more information, go to scholzgarten.com.

