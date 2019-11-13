Pickles For A Cause At Cover 3 On National Pickle Day

Thursday, November 14th is National Pickle Day. David Ramirez of Cover 3 stopped by to celebrate this fun holiday, along with Cover 3’s 11th anniversary!

Typically, $1 from each order of Cover 3’s fried pickles is donated to Partnerships for Children (PFC), but on National Pickle Day they have “Double Dollars Day,” where they double the amount and donate $2 per order. In the last year alone Cover 3 has raised nearly $16k for PFC from fried pickle orders.

Cover 3 has three locations in the Austin area. To learn more about their “Double Dollars Day,” go to www.cover-3.com.