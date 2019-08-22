No Time To Cook? Try Chef-Inspired Meal Simple

From grab-and-go salads to microwavable and oven-ready entrees, enjoy a fresh and delicious meal without the stress of planning or the high cost of eating out with H-E-B Meal Simple. See more on H-E-B’s website

Studio 512: Tell us about these Meal Simple items? If you’re like me, I don’t know what is for dinner tonight, why do I need these in my life?

HEB: It’s true that most people don’t know what’s for dinner 80% of our customers don’t know what they are having for dinner at 4 p.m.

That’s why we’ve created Meal SimpleTM . These are great for anyone that is pressed for time but wants a delicious meal without the cost or hassle of eating out.

We have three different meal options Simply Eat which is ready to eat now, Simply Heat which warms up in the microwave in 2 minutes or less and Simply Cook which heats up in the oven in 20 minutes.

Chef-inspired and delicious this is a go-to spot in the store for many of our customers who don’t have time to prep or cook. No washing dishes and no wasting food. A lot of varieties so that you’re not eating the same meals over and over either.

Studio 512: What are some that are recommended for those customers who are trying to be healthy?

HEB: Some of our items are recommended by our nutritionist good mix of protein, starch and vegetables:

Roasted spaghetti squash and white meat chicken

Spaghetti squash lo mein

Chicken breast southwest marinade, potatoes and green beans

Garlic pesto Atlantic salmon with broccoli and potatoes

We have meals that use spaghetti squash or cauliflower instead of pasta or rice, for our low carb diets.

These offer portion control too for those who are trying not to over eat.

And an added bonus, each member of the family can get what they like and no washing dishes!!

