No-Churn Tropical Ice Cream With Make It Sweet

It’s hot outside, but we’re cooling it down in the studio! Jennifer Bartos with Make It Sweet came by to show us how to do a no-churn ice cream recipe in luau flavors: coconut and pineapple!

The base mix Jennifer uses can actually be turned into any kind of flavor, whether it be for a family treat or a themed party.

Then, when we’ve conconcted some delicious, homemade, tropical ice cream — what are we going to do? Make it into a cookie sandwich, of course! Jennifer does a sugar cookie mix that can be personalized for the group you’re serving.

To learn about Jennifer’s baking classes, check out her website at makeitsweet.com, or stop by her shop at 9070 Research Blvd, #203. For more information, you can also give her a call at (512) 371-3401.